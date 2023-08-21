GE, Monsanto Accused of Polluting Mass. Counties with PCBs

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who developed leukemia allegedly caused by continuous exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) has sued General Electric Co., Monsanto and their subsidiaries, accusing them of dumping the “forever chemicals” into the soil of Berkshire and Pittsfield Counties in Massachusetts.

In an Aug. 15 complaint filed in the Berkshire Superior Court, Crystal Czerno says the defendant companies “have treated the community as their dumping ground, going so far as to allow the dissemination and dumping of PCB-drenched soil in playgrounds and schoolyards . . . not to mention the hundreds of thousands of …