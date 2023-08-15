Opening Brief Filed in Appeal of Order Approving Settlement of Benzene Sunscreen Claims

ATLANTA –– The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has granted an extension for filing an appellee brief in the appeal relating to the settlement agreement reached in a multidistrict litigation docket created to address claims relating to the benzene content in Johnson & Johnson sunscreen products.

In a July 13 docket entry, the 11th Circuit said that the appellee’s brief is now due on Sept. 5 as to Appellee-Cross Appellant Katherine Brennan. The appellant’s opening brief was filed last month.

In their opening brief, filed July 5 in the 11th Circuit, the appellants maintained that the appeal “presents significant …