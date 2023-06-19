BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Civil Appeal Statement Filed in Appeal of Sunscreen Settlement Agreement


June 19, 2023


FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– Certain plaintiffs have filed a civil appeal statement outlining their reasons for filing a notice of appeal of an order approving the settlement agreement reached in the multidistrict litigation docket created for claims relating to the benzene content in Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen products.

In a June 12 Civil Appeal statement filed in the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the plaintiffs said they intend to challenge the district court’s refusal to award incentive/service awards to the named class action plaintiffs.

“The 11th Circuit’s decision in Johnson v. NPAS Solutions LLC conflicts with the 2nd …


