Former Bayer CEO Must Testify in Roundup Action, Ark. High Court Rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that former Bayer AG CEO Werner Baumann must testify in a Roundup cancer action, and it refused to grant Monsanto Inc.’s petition for certiorari, explaining that it is not an appropriate remedy when a party seeks to reverse a discovery order.

In a June 8 opinion, the panel majority said a writ of certiorari is “extraordinary relief” and it declined to expand its scope to address the interpretation and application issues in the discovery matter.

“To decide these questions would require us to delve into the underlying merits of …