BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Benzene Plaintiff May Withdraw Motion for Voluntary Dismissal, Texas Federal Judge Rules


May 25, 2023



DALLAS — A Texas federal judge gave a plaintiff in a benzene exposure case the opportunity to withdraw his motion for voluntary dismissal, otherwise his claims against Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. will be dismissed with prejudice.

In an April 25 order, Judge Jane J. Boyle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas found dismissal with prejudice would be warranted given the time and expense Safety-Kleen has spent in litigating the claims.

Dennis Pridgin was employed at Carrier Corp.’s air conditioning plant in Tyler, Texas, between 1995 and 2006, where he worked in the press and coil shops. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: TEPEZZA Litigation

June 29, 2023

MORE DETAILS