Monsanto Scores Win at Conclusion of Missouri Roundup Personal Injury Trial
May 24, 2023
CLAYTON, Mo. –– A Missouri state jury has found in favor of Monsanto at the end of a Roundup trial in which a plaintiff alleged she developed cancer after using Roundup as a child.
Hon. Brian May of the Missouri Judicial Circuit for the 21st Judicial Circuit, St. Louis County, oversaw the trial.
Openings took place on April 26. Since then, Drs. Beate Ritz, William Reaves, Daniel Goldstein, Charles Jameson, Mark Martens, Martyn Smith, Chadi Nabhan, and Lucy Ann Godley testified on behalf of the plaintiff.
The underlying claims were brought by Sharlean Gordon, who says that she was diagnosed …
FIRM NAMES
- Bartlit Beck LLP
- Wagstaff Law Firm
