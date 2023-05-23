Nevada Court Grants Motion to Dismiss Benzene Claims, Allows Plaintiff Leave to Amend
May 23, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Order
LAS VEGAS –– A Nevada federal court has allowed a benzene plaintiff leave to amend a number of claims, urging the plaintiffs to include specific allegations as to each specific defendant “to demonstrate what each defendant allegedly did, or in this context, failed to do.”
In a May 1 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada did dismiss the plaintiff’s claim for res ipsa loquitur, saying that it was theory of liability and not a separate cause of action.
The plaintiffs filed a second amended complaint on May 22.
The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of …
