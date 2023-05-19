BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Plaintiffs File Notices of Appeal, Will Contest Orders Approving Sunscreen Settlement Agreement


May 19, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Frank Notice
  • Notice
  • Order


FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– A number of plaintiffs have filed notices of appeal indicating their intent to contest orders approving a settlement in a multidistrict litigation docket created to address claims of those that purchase Neutrogena and Aveeno brand sunscreen products, which allegedly contained benzene.

The notices of appeal were docketed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on May 1. The appellant’s brief is due by June 5, according to the court’s online docket.

Theodore H. Frank filed a notice of appeal on April 20, indicating his intent to contest the Rule 58 final judgment …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation

June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law, Sol Blatt Library

MORE DETAILS