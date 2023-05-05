La. Federal Judge Dismisses Benzene Antiperspirant Breast Cancer Case with Prejudice

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a case in which a woman alleged her breast cancer was caused by benzene in Unilever’s Suave aerosol antiperspirant, ruling that she failed to show that the particular product she used contained the known carcinogen.

In an April 28 order, Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana also found plaintiff Pamela Rooney and her husband failed to show a link between benzene and triple negative breast cancer.

“Because plaintiffs have not plausibly alleged facts supporting essential elements of a failure-to-warn …