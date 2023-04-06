BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Judge Consolidates Norfolk Southern Derailment Actions, Appoints Interim Class Counsel


April 6, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint
  • Order


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has consolidated 31 lawsuits filed against Norfolk Southern Co. in connection with a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, and appointed lawyers from the firms of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine PC, Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC and to serve as interim class counsel.

On April 5, Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that “the appointment of interim class counsel is critically important in a case of this nature, as it is an ongoing …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS