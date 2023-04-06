Judge Consolidates Norfolk Southern Derailment Actions, Appoints Interim Class Counsel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has consolidated 31 lawsuits filed against Norfolk Southern Co. in connection with a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, and appointed lawyers from the firms of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine PC, Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC and to serve as interim class counsel.

On April 5, Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that “the appointment of interim class counsel is critically important in a case of this nature, as it is an ongoing …