Misrepresentation Claim Survives Dismissal Motion in Vt. PCB Exposure Case
March 27, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a misrepresentation claim in an action filed by former teachers who allege they were exposed to PCBs manufactured by Monsanto Co. during their employment at a Vermont high school, ruling they adequately alleged defendants breached their duty to disclose the dangers of PCBs.
In a March 24 order, Judge William K. Sessions of the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont said it was plausible that when materials were bought for the high school’s construction, the transaction was intended to benefit the students, faculty and administrators who would spend …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's May MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort