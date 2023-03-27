BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Misrepresentation Claim Survives Dismissal Motion in Vt. PCB Exposure Case


March 27, 2023


MONTPELIER, Vt. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a misrepresentation claim in an action filed by former teachers who allege they were exposed to PCBs manufactured by Monsanto Co. during their employment at a Vermont high school, ruling they adequately alleged defendants breached their duty to disclose the dangers of PCBs.

In a March 24 order, Judge William K. Sessions of the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont said it was plausible that when materials were bought for the high school’s construction, the transaction was intended to benefit the students, faculty and administrators who would spend …


