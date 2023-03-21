Parties in Roundup MDL File Joint Case Management Statement in Anticipation of Conference

SAN FRANCISCO –– Parties in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims have filed an amended joint case management statement in anticipation of a conference, including their respective positions on attempts to depose Dr. Christopher Portier.

According to the March 16 document, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California is scheduled to hold a Case Management Conference on Wednesday, March 29.

The document first addressed the deposition of Dr. Christopher Portier, who the plaintiffs called “a critically important witness for this MDL.”

“While it is true that Dr. Portier’s deposition was taken for purposes …