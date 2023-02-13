Nearly 100 New Camp Lejeune Cases Filed in N.C. Federal Court 6 Months After Act’s Passage
February 13, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Williams Complaint
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Nearly 100 Camp Lejeune personal injury cases have been filed in a North Carolina federal court in the wake of the expiration of a deadline which allowed U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps six months to act on Camp Lejeune Justice Act administrative claims.
Under the legislation, U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) had six months to accept, deny or otherwise resolve Camp Lejeune administrative claims. Published reports indicate that none of the claims have been resolved, prompting the recent filings.
The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT) of 2022, of …
