BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Court Revisits Order on Disclosure of Documents in PFOA MDL Docket


February 13, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for PFOA claims has revisited a prior order pertaining to the disclosure of documents, asking the defendants to produce documents for in camera inspection by the court.

In the Feb. 8 order, Hon. Richard Mark Gergel of the U.S. District Court for the District Court for South Carolina further ordered the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee to meet and confer with the defendants within 30 days to ascertain whether a motion to compel should be filed.

In Dec. 2022, the MDL Court granted in part and denied in part the …


