Class Action Filed Against Wella Operations in Illinois Court for Benzene-Containing Sebastian Dry Shampoo

CHICAGO –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against Wella Operations US LLC, accusing the company of manufacturing, distributing and selling Sebastian brand dry shampoo products that contained “dangerously high levels of benzene.”

In the Dec. 15 class action filed in the U.S. District for the Northern District of Illinois, the plaintiff said that the products in question are not designed to contain benzene and “in fact, no amount of benzene is acceptable in dry shampoo products such as the Products manufactured, distributed, and sold by Defendant.”

“…[T]he presence of benzene in the Products renders them adulterated and misbranded, …