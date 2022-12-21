BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

North Carolina Supreme Court Weighs in on Benzene Insurance Coverage Dispute, Finds Vertical Exhaustion Applies


December 21, 2022


RALEIGH, N.C. –– The North Carolina Supreme Court has weighed in on a coverage dispute between Radiator Specialty Co. and its insurance companies over underlying benzene liabilities, ruling that a lower court erred in applying horizontal exhaustion.

In a 56-page opinion issued Dec. 16, North Carolina’s highest court also found that the trial court properly applied pro rata allocation based on the policies at issue.

Radiator Specialty Company is a manufacturer of automotive, hardware, and plumbing products, including cleaners, degreasers, and lubricants. The company has been named in hundreds of personal injury lawsuits contending the company wrongfully exposed workers …


