Plaintiffs in Unilever Benzene Class Actions Ask JPML to Transfer Cases to Ill.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in class actions seeking to recoup economic losses after Unilever recalled certain dry shampoo and aerosols deodorants due to benzene contamination have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to the Dec. 15 motion, all of the actions allege violations of various consumer protection statutes, breach of express and implied warranties, and unjust enrichment. They also request the same type of economic damages (refunds) and equitable relief (injunctions), movants assert.

Movants request that Judge Matthew …