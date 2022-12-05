New Legislation Aims to Cap Camp Lejeune Attorney Fees at Maximum of 10 Percent

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Legislators in Washington, D.C., are once again considering Camp Lejeune-related legislation, as a bill pending in the U.S. Senate aimed at capping attorneys’ fees was recently introduced.

On Nov. 17, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) introduced Senate Bill 5130, aimed at amending the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 to appropriately limit attorneys’ fees, into the U.S. Senate.

Senator Sullivan proposed the legislation be called the “Protect Camp Lejeune Victims Ensnared by Trial-Lawyer’s Scams Act,” or the “Protect Camp Lejeune VETS Act.”

The proposed legislation would cap attorneys’ fees at two percent of an administrative claim for a …