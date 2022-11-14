City of Philadelphia Files Lawsuit Against 3M, DuPont, over Alleged PFAS Contamination of Drinking Water

PHILADELPHIA –– The City of Philadelphia has filed a water contamination lawsuit against several defendants, contending that the companies’ release of PFAS contaminated the City’s drinking water, properties and natural resources.

In the Nov. 4 complaint filed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, the City of Philadelphia accused several defendants, including 3M Company and E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company of contaminating the City’s properties and natural resources in the City with toxic per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

“PFAS are a class of synthetic chemicals that do not occur naturally in the environment and have been …