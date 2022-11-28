DeMert Seeks Federal Docket for Dry Shampoo Benzene Lawsuits in Fla. Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The maker of an aerosol dry shampoo has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for cases accusing it of failing to warn that its product can cause cancer because it contains benzene.

In a Nov. 22 motion, DeMert Brands LLC argues the four pending cases involve one or more common questions of fact, and transfer to the Southern District of Florida before Judge Raag Singhal “will be for the convenience of parties and witnesses and will promote the just and efficient conduct of such actions.”

Each of the cases seek …