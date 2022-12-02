Monsanto Moves for Summary Judgment, to Exclude Testimony in Wave 4 Roundup Cases
December 2, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has moved to exclude testimony in the Wave 4 Roundup personal injury cases pending in the multidistrict litigation docket, contesting testimony proffered by the plaintiffs’ general causation experts.
In a Nov. 30 motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Monsanto argued that none of the experts had established causation in the Wave 4 cases.
The motion specifically contests testimony of Drs. Christopher Portier, Beate Ritz, Dennis Weisenburger, and Charles Jameson.
“For all four experts, Plaintiff incorporated by reference the experts’ reports and/or testimony in prior Roundup litigation cases,” the motion …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square