Ga. Federal Judge Grants Roundup Plaintiff’s Motion to Voluntarily Dismiss Claims Without Prejudice
November 17, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge has granted a plaintiff’s motion to voluntarily dismiss without prejudice her action against Monsanto Co., in which she alleged that she and her husband were diagnosed with cancer after being exposed to its popular herbicide Roundup.
In a Nov. 15 order, Judge Lisa G. Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia said Monsanto will not be prejudiced by the dismissal, but added that if the plaintiff refiles the action, it must incorporate the procedural history of this case and resume from the point at which it ended. Monsanto …
