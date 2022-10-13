Special Master in Paraquat MDL Docket Weighs in on Discovery Disputes
October 13, 2022
Report
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The court-appointed special master has weighed in on a number of discovery disputes in the paraquat multidistrict litigation docket, ruling in part that the plaintiffs could not re-open the deposition of a former Chevron employee.
In a report and recommendation issued on Oct. 11 by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Court-Appointed Special Master Randi S. Ellis weighed in on three pending discovery disputes between the plaintiffs and Chevron U.S.A.
The first dispute related to the deposition of former Chevron employee Richard Cavalli, who Chevron disclosed as a non-retained expert …
