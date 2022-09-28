Nevada Court Grants Motions to Compel in Benzene Case, ‘At a Loss’ Over O’Reilly Auto’s Refusal to Respond

LAS VEGAS –– A Nevada court has granted several motions to compel and for attorneys’ fees in a benzene case, saying that the defendant’s refusal to file responses to interrogatories is based on a “frivolous assertion.”

In a series of orders entered Sept. 20, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada further ordered counsel for O’Reilly Auto to show cause in writing why he should not be referred to the Nevada State Bar for potential disciplinary action. For more, see the related story in this issue.

The underlying case was filed by Tyler Underwood, who contended that his …