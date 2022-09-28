BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Nevada Court Permits Benzene Plaintiff to Amend Lawsuit Over Defense Objections


September 28, 2022


  • Order


LAS VEGAS –– A benzene plaintiff will be permitted to amend her complaint involving auto mechanic work after a Nevada federal court found that the amendment would not prejudice the defendants.

In the Sept. 23 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada specifically found that potential prejudice does not suffice to deny leave to amend in the order.

The underlying case was filed by Tyler Underwood, who contended that his work performing automotive and heavy equipment mechanical work from 2006 to 2020 caused him to come into contact with benzene-containing products. As a result of the …


