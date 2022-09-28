Sherwin-Williams Covered for Lead Paint Cleanup in Calif. Homes, Ohio Appellate Court Rules
September 28, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
CLEVELAND — An Ohio appellate majority has ruled that Sherman-Williams Co. is entitled to coverage from Certain Underwriters of Lloyd’s London and other insurers for its cleanup of lead paint damage in California homes because it did not intentionally market the paint with actual knowledge of the public health hazard it would create.
In a Sept. 1 opinion, the Ohio Court of Appeals, 8th District, reversed an award of summary judgment to the insurers and remanded the case for a coverage determination from the trial court.
Sherwin- Williams and two other paint manufacturers, NL Industries, Inc. and ConAgra Grocery Products …
