Calif. Trial Judge Grants Motion for Preferential Trial Setting in Roundup Case


August 30, 2022


SAN FRANCISCO –– A California trial judge has scheduled a Roundup trial for Nov. 7, granting the plaintiff’s motion for trial preference after finding that such preference is necessary to prevent prejudicing the plaintiff’s interest in the litigation.

In the July 21 order, the California Superior Court for San Francisco County opined that the plaintiff has several health conditions that supports the motion for trial preference.

Plaintiff Michael Langford filed the underlying claims, contending that using the glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup caused him to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Langford stated that he regularly sprayed Roundup on his California property from 1985 to …


