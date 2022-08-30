Arkansas State Court Permits Plaintiffs to Take Deposition of Bayer CEO in Roundup Case

MONTICELLO, Ark. –– An Arkansas state court has refused to strike a notice of deposition relating to Bayer’s CEO, concluding that if there “is one person that would be charged with knowing most all things, it would be him.”

In the Aug. 19 order, the Arkansas Circuit Court for Drew County also found that there would be little burden for Werner Baumann to take a one-day deposition for what the court said may be the “biggest issue his organization is facing,” especially if counsel for the plaintiffs is willing to travel to Germany to conduct the deposition.

Plaintiffs Cornelius and …