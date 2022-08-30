Roundup Trial of 3 Plaintiff in Missouri Enters 19th Day of Trial

CLAYTON, Mo. –– A Roundup trial in Missouri has entered its nineteenth day of trial, which has seen more than 10 witnesses take the stand in support of three plaintiffs’ claims that their injuries were caused by exposure to glyphosate in the herbicide Roundup.

The trial began on Aug. 3 with opening statements in the Missouri 21st Judicial Circuit Court for St. Louis County in a trial presided over by Hon. Brian May. The first plaintiff witnesses took the stand on Aug. 4. Plaintiff has testimony continued for more than 18 days.

Among the experts testifying for the plaintiffs during …