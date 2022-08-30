BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

N.Y. Court Grants Defense Motion for Protective Order in Benzene Exposure Case


August 30, 2022


NEW YORK –– A New York has granted defense motions for a protective order in a benzene exposure case, concluding that the information the plaintiff sought to obtain can be found in other discovery sources.

In the Aug. 8 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the admissions requested by the plaintiff “improperly included matters in dispute that go to the heart of the controversy.”

The court noted that the motion for a protective order made by Safety-Kleen was deemed withdrawn as moot given that a Stipulation of Dismissal Without Prejudice was filed by the …


