N.Y. Court Grants Defense Motion for Protective Order in Benzene Exposure Case
August 30, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– A New York has granted defense motions for a protective order in a benzene exposure case, concluding that the information the plaintiff sought to obtain can be found in other discovery sources.
In the Aug. 8 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the admissions requested by the plaintiff “improperly included matters in dispute that go to the heart of the controversy.”
The court noted that the motion for a protective order made by Safety-Kleen was deemed withdrawn as moot given that a Stipulation of Dismissal Without Prejudice was filed by the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation
September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: A Deep Dive into Causation and Case Analysis
September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston