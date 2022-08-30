Paraquat MDL Judge Updates Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee Lists

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The judge overseeing the Paraquat Products Liability Litigation multidistrict docket has issued an order updating leadership appointments on the plaintiff side, updating firm contact information for a member of the co-lead counsel team and one from the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee.

In the Aug. 16 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois removed Aimee H. Wagstaff of Wagstaff Law Firm from the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee, noting that one member of that team had resigned since the original appointment.

The MDL Judge explained that in the original Case Management Order, CMO No. 2., …