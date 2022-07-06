Plaintiffs in Sunscreen MDL Seek Final Approval of $80 Million Settlement that Requires Stricter Testing Protocols
July 6, 2022
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– Plaintiffs involved in the multidistrict litigation docket for aerosol sunscreen products that allegedly contained benzene have asked the court for final approval of the settlement agreement, noting that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have stated their non-opposition to the motion for purposes of settlement only.
The plaintiffs filed their motion in support of final approval of the class action settlement which is conservatively valued at approximately $80 million on June 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Part of the motion asks the court for a final order and judgment confirming …
