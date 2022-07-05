$25 Million Roundup Judgment to Stand as U.S. Supreme Court Denies Petition for Review

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with Roundup plaintiffs and the U.S. Solicitor General’s, that latter of which opined that the judgment should be upheld, opting to decline review of the $25 million judgment.

After distributing the petition for conference of June 9, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the petition on June 21, just weeks after the U.S. Solicitor General opined that the appellate court had “correctly held that FIFRA does not preempt respondent’s claims.”

The U.S. Solicitor General filed its brief at the request of the U.S. Supreme Court. In it, the Solicitor General also concluded …