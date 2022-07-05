Columbia Riverkeeper Seeks MDL Docket for Water Pollution Claims Against U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The plaintiff with complaints pending against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for allegedly releasing pollutants from hydroelectric dams into the surrounding water supply has asked the JPML to create a coordinated docket for the claims, saying the Clean Water Act suits have common questions of fact and are in “very early stages of litigation.”

In the July 3 brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiff Columbia Riverkeeper asked that the cases be centralized before Hon. Stanley A. Bastian of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

The petition additionally …