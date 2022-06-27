Monsanto Moves to Compel Discovery in Roundup Injury MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — Monsanto Co. has asked the judge overseeing the federal Roundup MDL docket to order the production of information concerning plaintiffs’ alleged exposure to the pesticide and other alleged carcinogens, arguing it is needed to understand the basis of the claims.

In a June 17 motion filed before Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Monsanto further contends the information is necessary to inform its experts’ opinions regarding how much Roundup and other alleged carcinogens plaintiffs were exposed to and the nature of the exposure.

For instance, Request for Admission …