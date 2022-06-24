Silica Exposure Action Barred by Res Judicata, Ark. Federal Judge Rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal judge has awarded Moldex-Metric Inc. summary judgment in a silica exposure action, finding the claims are barred by res judicata because they were resolved in an earlier Mississippi case that ended in a ruling for the defense.

In a June 21 order, Judge Kristine G. Baker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found the claims in both cases are the same because they are grounded in the same underlying facts and circumstances.

In October 2013, R.C. Harris sued Moldex in Mississippi state court, alleging he developed lung disease …