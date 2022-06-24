Roundup Plaintiff Asks MDL Court to Reinstate Claims, Says Case Was In Compliance ‘At All Times’

SAN FRANCISCO –– A Roundup plaintiff whose case was dismissed for failure to comply with Pretrial Order No. 270 has moved for relief from the dismissal order, contending that he was “at all pertinent times” in compliance with the pretrial order.

In a June 10 motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the Roundup plaintiff asked for his case to be reinstated so that “he may participate in the Court’s settlement program.”

In a May order, the MDL Court dismissed more than 20 cases for “failure to comply with Pretrial Order No. 270.”

However, …