EPA Releases Revised Health Advisories for PFOA/PFOS Water Contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released health advisories for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, updating advisories released by the Agency six years ago, concluding that “some negative health effects may occur with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS in water that are near zero and below EPA’s ability to detect at this time.”

In the same June 15 release, the EPA invited states and territories to apply for $1 billion “to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants in drinking water, specifically in small or disadvantaged communities.”

“These actions build on EPA’s progress to safeguard communities from PFAS pollution …