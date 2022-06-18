U.S. Senate Passes Legislation Allowing Claims Against U.S. for Camp Lejeune Water Contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Senate has passed the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, which includes the “Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022,” and will allow an individual, including a veteran, to “obtain appropriate relief for harm that was caused by exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune.”

The PACT Act passed the Senate by a vote of 84-14 on June 16, three months after it was passed by the House of Representatives by a vote of 256-174. The legislation now proceeds to the White House, where it is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.