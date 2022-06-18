Missouri Jury Reaches Defense Verdict in Favor of Monsanto in Roundup NHL Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –– A Missouri jury has reached a defense verdict for Monsanto in a Roundup personal jury case, rejecting product defense, failure to warn, and negligence claims.

According to a judgment entered by the Missouri Circuit Court, Division 13, Jackson County, on June 10, jurors reached the verdict one day prior after one month of trial and less than two days of deliberations.

In the judgement, the court noted that jurors had found for Monsanto Company on claims for compensatory damages based on product defect, on product defect (failure to warn), and on negligence, assessing no damages in …