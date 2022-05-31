Roundup MDL Parties Agree to Revised Class Notices with Regard to Retention of Rights Language
May 31, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO –– Parties involved in the national Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket have agreed to language regarding revised class notices, agreeing that the MDL Court’s proposed language is “more concise, and it is appropriate to use in lieu of the language proposed in the Joint Submission.”
In a May 23 response filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the parties stated that it would substitute the court’s proposed language in all Class Notices, Website, and Claim Form materials.
In a May 17 joint submission regarding class notices, website, and claim form, plaintiffs Scott …
