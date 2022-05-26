Calif. Court Permits Plaintiffs to Continue with Heavy Metal Baby Food Claims Against Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has permitted plaintiffs to proceed with a baby food personal injury lawsuit against Walmart Inc., concluding that the plaintiffs have standing because they testified that they would be willing to buy the defendant’s products again, but “would not be able to trust its marketing representations.”

In a one-page order released April 25, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found that the plaintiffs had Article III standing to sue “because they plausibly alleged the economic injury of paying a premium for baby food advertised as healthy when it is said …