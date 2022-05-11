Solicitor General Says U.S. Supreme Court Should Uphold $25 Million Roundup Judgment
May 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Solicitor General has filed a brief saying the U.S. Supreme Court should deny a petition for a writ of certiorari contesting a $25 million Roundup judgment, opining that the appellate court “correctly held that FIFRA does not preempt respondent’s claims.”
In the May 10 brief filed at the request of the high court, the Solicitor General also concluded that the appellate court’s “evidentiary ruling likewise does not conflict with the standards applied by other circuits in considering the admissibility of expert testimony.”
“Although some aspects of EPA-approved labeling may preempt particular state-law requirements, EPA’s approval …
