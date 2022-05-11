BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Solicitor General Says U.S. Supreme Court Should Uphold $25 Million Roundup Judgment


May 11, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Brief


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Solicitor General has filed a brief saying the U.S. Supreme Court should deny a petition for a writ of certiorari contesting a $25 million Roundup judgment, opining that the appellate court “correctly held that FIFRA does not preempt respondent’s claims.”

In the May 10 brief filed at the request of the high court, the Solicitor General also concluded that the appellate court’s “evidentiary ruling likewise does not conflict with the standards applied by other circuits in considering the admissibility of expert testimony.”

“Although some aspects of EPA-approved labeling may preempt particular state-law requirements, EPA’s approval …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS