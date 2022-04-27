Nev. Court Allows Mother of Decedent in Benzene Exposure Case to Be Substituted in As Party
April 27, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
RENO, Nev. –– A Nevada federal court has allowed the mother of the decedent in a benzene exposure lawsuit to be substituted in as a party to the complaint in the wake of his death, noting that all parties are “in agreement” that the mother is a proper party.
In the April 20 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada noted that while there does seem to be appear conflict regarding the standing of the decedent’s siblings, the motion before only requests to have his mother substituted in as a party to the proceedings.
Plaintiff Tyler Underwood …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None