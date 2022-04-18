5th Circuit Affirms Award of Summary Judgment in Asbestos, Toxic Exposure Lawsuit
April 18, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed an award of summary judgment for Union Pacific Railroad Company in a toxic exposure lawsuit, finding that a prior release between the parties constituted a valid and enforceable contract that, ultimately, bars the claims.
In the April 14 order, the 5th Circuit also opined that the District Court did not err when it rejected the plaintiff’s position that the defendant had failed to provide sufficient notice of the affirmative defense of release.
Plaintiff Leopoldo Mendoza-Gomez filed the underlying claims, contending that his work for Union Pacific Railroad Company …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None