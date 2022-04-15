Parties in Multi-Plaintiff Roundup Trial Reach Settlement Agreement Days Before Opening Arguments

ST. LOUIS –– Parties involved in a multi-plaintiffs Roundup trial scheduled to begin on April 11 against Monsanto have reached a settlement agreement, according to published reports.

In an April 8 online docket entry, the Missouri Circuit Court for the City of St. Louis stated that the hearing/trial had been cancelled.

Last month, a two-week continuance had been granted after a member of Monsanto’s defense team cited a family emergency, bumping the trial to the April 11 trial date before the parties ultimately reached the settlement agreement.

Jurors were scheduled to hear the claims of three plaintiffs: Robert …