Missouri Court Continues Roundup Trial for 2 Weeks; Proceedings Slated to Begin April 11

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri state court judge granted a two-week continuance of a Roundup case that was scheduled to begin trial at the request of Monsanto, which cited a family emergency amongst a member of its defense team.

Hon. Michael Mullen of the Missouri Circuit Court for the City of St. Louis granted the motion on March 24. The trial is now tentatively scheduled to begin April 11.

Jurors were scheduled to hear the claims of three plaintiffs: Robert Bird, Blake Buchan, and Ozie Parker.

Bird asserted in his lawsuit that he sprayed Roundup products on a tree …