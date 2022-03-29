Missouri Federal Court Dismisses Benzene-Containing Sunscreen Class Action, Says Plaintiff Lacked Standing
March 29, 2022
- Opinion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. –– A Missouri federal court has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed against the manufacturers of Banana Boat sunscreen products, finding that the plaintiff lacked standing to bring the benzene lawsuit.
In the March 16 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri concluded that the plaintiff had “not alleged a particularized injury.”
Shannon Schloegel filed the class action against Edgewell Personal Care Company and Edgewell Personal Care Brands LLC, contending that its “Banana Boat” sunscreen products contained benzene.
While arguing that the defendant failed to disclose that the sunscreen products may contain …
