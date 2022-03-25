La. Federal Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment in Benzene Exposure Action

LAFAYETTE, La. –– A Louisiana federal court has denied a motion for summary judgment in a benzene exposure lawsuit, finding that “significant exposure” had occurred in a period occurring before revisions to the state’s Workers’ Compensation Act.

In the Feb. 24 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana said that the issues raised in the summary judgment motion were “matters for the trier-of-fact.”

Plaintiff Joseph W. Fontenot filed the underlying complaint, contending that his work in the blasting/coatings department with Union Tank Car Co. required him to work with benzene-containing products, ultimately causing him to …