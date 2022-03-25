N.M. Court Asks Defendants Named in Prisoner’s Silica Exposure Suit to File Report Surrounding Allegations

ALBUQUERQUE –– A New Mexico federal court has asked defendants named in a silica personal injury exposure lawsuit brought by a prisoner to file a report detailing the circumstances surrounding the alleged exposure that will be used to consider the relevancy of the claims and potential summary judgment motions.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico gave the defendants until May 16 to file the report in its March 15 order.

Donte Power filed the underlying suit, contending that he was exposed to toxic chemicals, including silica, during a paint-grinding project and that “prison officials were deliberately …